ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.17%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
ASL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
AVN 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.77%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.93%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
FNEL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
GGGL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.79%)
GGL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.04%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.55%)
TPL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.6%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.5%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.13%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.14%)
WAVES 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.17%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.02%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,477 Increased By 39 (0.88%)
BR30 16,198 Increased By 229.4 (1.44%)
KSE100 44,226 Increased By 241.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,213 Increased By 121.5 (0.71%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Armani pays tribute to Ukraine suffering with silent show

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

MILAN: Giorgio Armani switched off the music to hold his Milan fashion show in silence on Sunday out of respect for the people caught in the Ukrainian conflict.

Models strutted down the catwalk in an eerie quiet, interrupted by applause from the audience, wearing short jackets in pastel hues and shiny, sequined black and silver dresses.

"My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine," read a post across a black banner on the fashion designer's Twitter account.

"The best thing to do is send a message that we don't want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us," the 87-year-old designer, visibly moved, later said on the sidelines of the show.

Both male and female models sported black velvet coats, jackets and trousers for the 2022/23 fall/winter collection, sometimes with dabs of blue, or a red trim. There were also electric blue silk evening gowns and sleeveless blouses, embroidered tops, long white overalls and flowery prints.

Designs from Armani's main line traditionally bring down the curtain on Milan's fashion week, which this season hosted mainly in-person catwalk shows rather than digital presentations, including by the likes of Prada, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana.

Russia Ukraine Prada Gucci Giorgio Armani Milan Fashion Week Dolce&Gabbana

