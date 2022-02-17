ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.07%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.08%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,636 Decreased By -21 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,718 Decreased By -238.5 (-1.33%)
KSE100 45,423 Decreased By -262.1 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
JGB yield curve steepens; BOJ intervention caps 10-year yield

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yield curve steepened on Thursday, as super-long tenors tracked US peers, while caution about the central bank intervening again to stop borrowing costs from rising further capped gains in benchmark 10-year bond yields.

The 30-year JGB yield jumped 5.5 basis points to fresh high of 0.985%, the highest since February 2016. The 20-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 0.735%, the highest since February 2017.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.005%, the highest since November 2018.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.220%, staying below the central bank's 0.25% target since the Bank of Japan successfully defended its key bond yield target on Monday by offering to buy an unlimited amount of the 10-year debt at 0.25%.

Japan government bond yields rise on weak auction outcome

Takayuki Miyajima, senior economist at Sony Financial Group, said gains in yields on super-long bonds will slow down eventually, as there is a demand for super-long tenors from life insurers.

An auction for the 20-year debt earlier in the day also proved healthy demand for long ended notes, he added.

Demand at 20-year JGB auction earlier in the day increased from the previous sale, with the so-called bid-to-cover ratio improving to 3.39 times from 3.18.

The two-year JGB yield rose one basis point to minus 0.015%, its highest since January 2016.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.055%, the highest since October 2015.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 149.96, with a trading volume of 26,408 lots.

Japanese government bond

