ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil, wheat and aluminium jump after sanctions on Russia

Reuters Updated 28 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE/LONDON: Commodity prices jumped on Monday with strong gains in oil, grains and metals after Russia put its nuclear deterrent on high alert and Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil climbed back above $100 a barrel towards 2014 highs, palladium and wheat both gained 5% as traders tried to price in disruptions to Russian supplies, while gold was boosted by safe-haven demand.

European and British wholesale natural gas rose 20-30%, even though Russian supplier Gazprom said it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with customers' requests.

Oil soars past $102 as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

"The range of near-term price outcomes for commodities has become extreme, given the concern of further military escalation, energy sanctions or potential for a cease-fire." Goldman said in a note.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

"Russia could retaliate to these harsh measures by reducing or even completely suspending energy shipments to Europe, though as yet there is no indication of this happening," analysts at Commerzbank said.

"In fact, Russian gas deliveries to Europe even increased on Friday to their highest level since December and the picture painted by the provisional data for today is not fundamentally different."

Germany to step up plans to cut dependence on Russia gas

A decision by Western allies to block "selected" Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system could disrupt shipments of crude and other commodities from Russia, which accounts for 10% of global oil supplies.

Russia's contribution to world supplies of palladium aluminium and nickel are 40%, 10%, 6% and 10% respectively.

Aluminium hit a record high at $3,525 a tonne while and nickel headed back towards a near 11-year peak hit last week.

Aluminium surges to record high

Supplies of energy-intensive aluminium and zinc could be further disrupted if European smelters decide electricity prices are too high to keep smelters running.

Europe produces around 6% of the world's aluminium and 15% of its zinc.

Together with Ukraine, Russia accounts for around 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of global corn exports and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.

Corn gained 4% while soybeans rose 2.6%.

Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a seventh session in eight, boosted by a rally in crude and soyoil prices and fears of cuts to sunoil flows from the Black Sea.

Japanese rubber futures rose. Natural rubber often takes direction from energy prices as its rival product synthetic rubber is derived from crude oil.

Wheat Russia Ukraine aluminium Oil Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

Oil, wheat and aluminium jump after sanctions on Russia

Ukraine calls for 'immediate ceasefire' as talks with Russia open

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Rupee falls further against US dollar as geopolitical tension intensifies

Oil soars past $102 as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Playing in country of birth 'special' for Australia's Khawaja

Trolls are not 'real fans', says Indian cricketer Shami

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Read more stories