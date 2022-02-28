ANL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.69%)
AVN 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.02%)
BOP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
GGL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.58%)
TELE 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.68%)
TPL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.7%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.78%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,406 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,670 Decreased By -298.1 (-1.87%)
KSE100 43,695 Decreased By -289.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.7%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may test support at $99.48

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $99.48 per barrel, to fill a gap forming on Monday. The gap could be a...
Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $99.48 per barrel, to fill a gap forming on Monday.

The gap could be a common type which is generally to be covered very soon. Wave pattern suggests the completion of a small five-wave cycle from $90.12 and a bigger cycle from $69.24.

A top has formed at the Feb. 24 high of $105.79.

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

The current correction may consist of three waves. The jump on Monday seems to have been driven by a wave b, which will be reversed by a downward wave c.

The sudden gain is classified as a dead cat bounce, instead of a continuation of the uptrend. A break above $104.22 could lead to a gain into $105.37-$108 range.

On the daily chart, oil still hovers within the upper shadow of a shooting star forming on Feb. 24. The bearish reversal pattern has been confirmed by a black candlestick on Feb. 25. The rise on Monday may end up with another black candlestick with a long upper shadow.

Key resistance is at $104.50, a break above which may signal an extension of the uptrend towards $108.51-$115.72 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may test support at $99.48

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories