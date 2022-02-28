ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

Reuters Updated 28 Feb, 2022

The Russian rouble tumbled to a record low in extremely volatile trade on Monday, losing a third of its value so far this year, but central bank foreign currency intervention and an emergency rate hike helped its trim losses.

Russian markets took a hit after Western countries stepped up sanctions in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. In response, President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday.

At 1240 GMT the rouble was trading at 98 to the U.S. dollar , down 18% from Friday's close, and at 100.10 per euro, 7.6% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade.

It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS.

The rouble pared losses after the central bank raised its key interest rate to 20%, having started intervening in FX markets on Feb. 24, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Russian Rouble sinks, stocks plunge

"The rate hike to 20% can very substantially limit the ability to open positions against the rouble... But new shocks from the geopolitical sphere and sanctions can lead to unpredictable spikes in supply and demand that can disrupt the balance," said Maxim Biryukov, senior analyst at Alfa Capital.

Stocks trading on the Moscow Exchange was closed.

State support vs sanctions

Russia's central bank announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets as it scrambled to manage the fallout of the sanctions that will block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

The central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions.

Analysts at Rabobank had warned before the Moscow Exchange opened that the sanctions on currency reserves removed what little support the rouble had.

"Even the gold is not liquid if nobody can use FX in exchange for it. There will be a complete collapse in the rouble today," they wrote.

Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a note on Sunday, "a collapse in the rouble appears inevitable on Monday morning", and there was an increased risk of a Russian debt default as a result of the weekend developments.

Russian central bank Russian rouble Moscow Turkey's lira

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

Ukraine calls for 'immediate ceasefire' as talks with Russia open

Pakistan stocks stage rally, KSE-100 moves up 477 points

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Rupee falls further against US dollar as geopolitical tension intensifies

Oil soars past $102 as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

US bans transactions with Russian central bank

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Oil, wheat and aluminium jump after sanctions on Russia

Playing in country of birth 'special' for Australia's Khawaja

Read more stories