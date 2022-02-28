ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
‘Book content’: Federal minister sends legal notice to PM’s ex-wife Reham

Naveed Butt 28 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has sent a legal notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and Journalist Reham Khan on charges of propaganda and slander against him about published in her book.

PTI Minister, in his legal notice, mentioned that his ministry was awarded purely on merit, but the matter garnered unwanted attention and sparked controversy with the reference of the content of the book. He said that the content of the book was used for malicious propaganda against him.

The former wife of Prime Minister Imran has been asked to give an explanation within two weeks as Saeed seeks an unconditional apology, or else a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion would be filed against her. According to the notice, Saeed claimed that all his achievements were made controversial due to “slander and dirty propaganda” taken from the book while a “draft was leaked which you [Reham] have not denied till today and published later.”

Referring to the draft, the Minister expressed that he was slandered. He demanded an explanation and apology from Reham within 14 days or else he would proceed with legal action. Furthermore, various TV programmes, speeches and social media posts have been attached to the notice, while an explanation has also been sought.

Murad Saeed said, “In all the slander, not only is there a reference to your [Reham’s] writing but you have also been retweeting it. In case of non-apology, the court will be requested to award severe punishment and one billion rupees in damages.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

