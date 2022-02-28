ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Speedy resolution of problems of overseas directed

Press Release 28 Feb, 2022

FAISALABAD: The District Overseas Committee meeting was held in the DC Office. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Chairperson Mirza Muhammad Asghar and CPO Ghulam Mubashar Maikan listened the complaints of overseas Pakistanis and directed the concerned departments for early redressal of complaints. Member Committee Talha Hameed, ACs Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Ghulam Mustafa Jatt, Police and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab Government has issued clear instructions for speedy resolution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis so the applicants should look satisfied with the departmental progress.

He said that serious steps were being taken to resolve the complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis in the district departments. He said that the provincial commission was also being informed by taking immediate notice of the complaints received and departmental proceedings along with reports.

