ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

HBL-PSL-7 witnesses increase in sponsorship despite Covid-19 pandemic

Muhammad Saleem 28 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The HBL-PSL-7 which culminated with mega final between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan on Sunday witnessed about 200-percent increase in sponsorships and broadcasting rights, as this year more revenue was generated as compared to previous events.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) retained the title of main sponsor until 2025, a deal of around Rs3.5 billion. PSL has been promoting platinum, gold, and silver sponsorships since the first edition of the tournament. This year, sponsorship categories changed to brand partnership rights divided into two categories.

TransGroup International (TGI), which submitted the highest bid in a public tender process, won the bid for a four-year term of brand partnership rights till 2025.

A PCB official said the new sponsorship format raised the league’s value, with enormous investment amounts from sponsors.

The highest bid for sponsorship was submitted by TGI. It is the same company that was previously accused by franchise owners of luring away sponsors of individual franchises during the third season.

The massive increase in sponsorship for the most recent tournament was not just a result of new brand partnership criteria, but also about broadcasting and live-streaming rights. The consortium of ARY and PTV submitted the highest bid for an aggregated fee of around Rs4.35 billion, which is 50 percent more than the last cycle. They also secured home TV broadcast rights for two years.

Livestreaming rights were sold to Daraz, which submitted the highest bid for PSL seven and eight. Their bid amount was 175 percent higher than bids for live-streaming rights during the previous two tournaments.

According to Daraz, during the first 12-days of the tournament in Karachi, viewership of PSL surpassed 200 million views. This means there were around 16 million views per day.

The PCB also made TikTok the official entertainment partner and sponsor of the tournament’s anthem. TikTok spread PSL-related content to its billions of users around the world. PCB even released the anthem first on TikTok and the opening ceremony featuring Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Cricket franchise owners also believe this partnership with TikTok helped the league reach a larger audience. The quality of cricket, involvement of young players and format of the tournaments has helped make PSL one of the most competitive T20 crickets leagues in the world, even though other leagues have been around for longer.

The PSL has led to return of international cricket to Pakistan and Australian team has arrived Pakistan after 23 years for a cricket series. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a video message said, “Today is the day of complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan. Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan after 23 years.” He said it’s for the first time that complete Pakistan Super League was held in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore Qalandars HBL PSL7 Multan Sultan

Comments

Comments are closed.

HBL-PSL-7 witnesses increase in sponsorship despite Covid-19 pandemic

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories