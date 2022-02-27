Israel sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine

JERUSALEM: Israel will send humanitarian aid to civilians impacted by the fighting in Ukraine, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, adding that his government was pursuing a "measured and responsible" policy on the crisis.

Following the Russian invasion, Israel has sought to preserve its delicate security cooperation with Moscow, given the large Russian military presence in Syria, where Israel conducts regular air strikes on what it calls Iran-linked targets.

Bennett said his government was sending "100 tonnes of Israeli humanitarian equipment for civilians in the combat zones and those who are trying to leave".

The shipment will include blankets, medical equipment and water purification kits, among other items, Bennett said ahead of his weekly cabinet meeting.

The premier said he will hold a dedicated security cabinet meeting on the Ukraine conflict later Sunday looking at the "diplomatic and economic aspects," of the crisis, including "the absorbtion of immigrants".

The Jewish Agency, which processes Israeli citizenship applications for Jews living in the diaspora, has said it was setting up processing centres at several Ukrainian border crossings, in anticipation of Jews fleeing the country and requesting moves to Israel.

The foreign ministry said 2,000 Israeli citizens have left Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday.