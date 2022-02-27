24th Convocation of Hamdard University: 3,172 graduates awarded degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI: Some 3,172 graduates were awarded degrees in their respective disciplines at the 24th convocation of the Hamdard University held at varsity’s main campus Saturday.

The candidates of classes 2020, 2021 and 2022 received their degrees of bachelor’s, master’s, MPhil and PhD in various disciplines. Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chancellor Hamdard University graced the occasion as chief guest. Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan was also invited as a guest of honour.

Addressing the convocation, Mrs. Sadia Rashid said that Hamdard University not only imparts higher education but also conducts research and development which have a direct impact on the national growth and economy. “This was the dream of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said who wanted HU to be at the forefront of research endeavours and its students to lead the world with wisdom and vision” she added.

She also extended good wishes to the students and said that they who have pursued their studies with hard work and dedication and the convocation is, no doubt, a rewarding moment for them and pride for the parents and teachers too, whose guidance and support enabled them to achieve this milestone.

Later, she distributed Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Gold Medals, HU Gold Medals and certificates among top performing students. Earlier, in his address of welcome, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hassan congratulated all students for their success.

He said: ‘it is a matter of great pride that across seven faculties, today we confer 3181 degrees to the graduates of 2020, 2021 and 2022, comprising 40 candidates who have qualified to be awarded PhD, 138 MPhil, 179 Master’s and 2,824 Bachelor’s degrees. Out of these, 31 meritorious students receive HU Gold medals and 12 get Shaheed Hakim Said Medals, the most prestigious gold medal of Hamdard University.

