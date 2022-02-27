ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Hybrid B2B held to promote Pakistan-Indonesia trade ties

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: On the second day of the 3rd International Consumer Products Fairyang digelar di at Karachi Expo Centre, Indonesian Consulate in Karachi held Hybrid Business-to-Business (Hybrid B-2-B) in cooperation with Special Region of Jakarta, Indonesia, PT Sarinah, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and e-Commerce Gateway Pakistan. The B-to-B hybrid meeting was held simultaneously on-site online, to enable the Indonesian and Pakistani business community to have direct interaction.

The meeting was opened by the Director General of Asia, Pacific and Africa, Indonesian MoFA, Ambassador Abdul Kadir Djailani who fully supported the positive trade increase despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, in his remarks informed that in the year 2021, the bilateral trade between the two countries reached the highest in the history of economic cooperation of the two countries, accumulated up to $3.9 million (5.4 percent increased) compared to the year 2020, which was only $2.5 million.

Along the year 2021, the Consulate has actively conducted 151 economy-related activities and launched the Indonesia-Pakistan Portal (www.bit.ly/INA-AK). The Portal platform has generated more than $984 million through 23 business inquiries from Indonesian companies and 115 from its Pakistani ones.

Representing the Pakistani business community, Muhammad Idrees, the President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce; Abid Nizar, Chairman of Pakistan Indonesia Business Council (PIBC); Shamoon Zaki, Chairman of Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum (PIBF) and other businessmen reaffirmed the importance to develop economic further diversification apart from coals and palm oil.

This becomes pivotal approach considering the strategic position of Karachi, not only as the centre of Pakistan economic activity but also as a hub to the wide market in the region, where more than 30 countries involved, 33 sectors developed and 7 industrial areas provided to develop economic ecosystem in Karachi.

Representatives from Indonesia were Trade Director of PT Sarinah, an Indonesian state enterprise; and Head of Industry, Trade, SME Department of Jakarta Special Region also promoted various Indonesian products, especially Halal products. Both delegations from Indonesia and Pakistan shared the same initiative to involve more SME’s from both countries.

The B-to-B meeting will be continued with one-on-one online meeting between the business communities from both countries, in which 41 Pakistani companies and 47 Indonesian companies will get involved. The initiative of B-to-B meeting constitutes Indonesian G20 Presidency’ commitment of “recover together, recover stronger” to push forward the global economic development, including Indonesia and Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

