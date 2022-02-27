ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago gasoline falls on pipeline cycle change

Reuters 27 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Chicago gasoline cash differentials fell on Friday after the product moved onto the first cycle on the Buckeye Pipeline, traders said. Chicago CBOB gasoline fell 10 cents, trading 29 cents per gallon below futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange traders said.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 4 cents, trading 8.5 cents per gallon below diesel futures. Elsewhere in the Midwest, Group 3 V-grade gasoline fell 1.75 cents, trading 12.5 cents lower than the benchmark.

Group 3 diesel gained 1.5 cents, trading 10.5 cents lower than the benchmark. U.S. Gulf Coast M4 conventional gasoline fell a quarter of a cent, trading 19 cents lower than the gasoline futures benchmark.

A4 CBOB gasoline fell 1 cent, trading 25.5 cents per gallon below futures, traders said. The RBOB futures contract on NYMEX fell 4.37 cents to settle at $2.7273 a gallon.

NYMEX ultra-low sulfur diesel futures fell 4.74 cents to settle at $2.8495 a gallon.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2022 traded at $1.21 each, down from $1.25 in the previous session, traders said. Biomass-based (D4) credits traded at $1.53, down from $1.60 each previously, traders said.

gasoline CBOB gasoline Buckeye Pipeline

Comments

Comments are closed.

Chicago gasoline falls on pipeline cycle change

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories