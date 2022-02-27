Chicago gasoline falls on pipeline cycle change

NEW YORK: Chicago gasoline cash differentials fell on Friday after the product moved onto the first cycle on the Buckeye Pipeline, traders said. Chicago CBOB gasoline fell 10 cents, trading 29 cents per gallon below futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange traders said.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 4 cents, trading 8.5 cents per gallon below diesel futures. Elsewhere in the Midwest, Group 3 V-grade gasoline fell 1.75 cents, trading 12.5 cents lower than the benchmark.

Group 3 diesel gained 1.5 cents, trading 10.5 cents lower than the benchmark. U.S. Gulf Coast M4 conventional gasoline fell a quarter of a cent, trading 19 cents lower than the gasoline futures benchmark.

A4 CBOB gasoline fell 1 cent, trading 25.5 cents per gallon below futures, traders said. The RBOB futures contract on NYMEX fell 4.37 cents to settle at $2.7273 a gallon.

NYMEX ultra-low sulfur diesel futures fell 4.74 cents to settle at $2.8495 a gallon.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2022 traded at $1.21 each, down from $1.25 in the previous session, traders said. Biomass-based (D4) credits traded at $1.53, down from $1.60 each previously, traders said.