ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mercury drops in Punjab due to rain

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Temperature dropped throughout Punjab with a fresh spell of rain amidst 65 kilometer/hour westerly wind, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday.

Director Shahid Abbas said maximum rain took place in the area of Lahore airport, which was recorded as 11 millimeter, followed by 8 millimeter at Jail Road, 3 millimeter at Lakshmi Chowk and one millimeter in Allama Iqbal Town.

Meanwhile, rain was also reported in Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal and Faisalabad regions. According to PMD, more rain was expected on Saturday night. Shahid said a mixed factor of thunder and strong wind has gripped the country from mid-February onwards.

There is another chance of rain on 2nd of March, followed by a rise in temperature up to 25 degree Celsius and then another round of rain in between 8th and 9th of March ahead. It may be noted that the northern areas has already been receiving impressive spells of rain over the last three days.

Shahid said the wind factor would keep rising with rise in temperature. Soon the temperatures will improve further by the start of May; thunderstorm would turn into dust storms coupled with hailstorms. He said the present weather is favourable to the agricultural crops.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Meteorological Department thunderstorm Shahid Abbas agricultural crops

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mercury drops in Punjab due to rain

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories