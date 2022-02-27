Mercury drops in Punjab due to rain

LAHORE: Temperature dropped throughout Punjab with a fresh spell of rain amidst 65 kilometer/hour westerly wind, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday.

Director Shahid Abbas said maximum rain took place in the area of Lahore airport, which was recorded as 11 millimeter, followed by 8 millimeter at Jail Road, 3 millimeter at Lakshmi Chowk and one millimeter in Allama Iqbal Town.

Meanwhile, rain was also reported in Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal and Faisalabad regions. According to PMD, more rain was expected on Saturday night. Shahid said a mixed factor of thunder and strong wind has gripped the country from mid-February onwards.

There is another chance of rain on 2nd of March, followed by a rise in temperature up to 25 degree Celsius and then another round of rain in between 8th and 9th of March ahead. It may be noted that the northern areas has already been receiving impressive spells of rain over the last three days.

Shahid said the wind factor would keep rising with rise in temperature. Soon the temperatures will improve further by the start of May; thunderstorm would turn into dust storms coupled with hailstorms. He said the present weather is favourable to the agricultural crops.

