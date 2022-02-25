ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India former stock exchange executive arrested in mystic scandal

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

MUMBAI: A former top Indian stock exchange executive promoted to a highly paid job on the advice of a Himalayan mystic who may not even exist has been arrested in a bizarre corporate scandal.

Anand Subramanian was appointed chief operating officer of the National Stock Exchange in 2015 by then CEO Chitra Ramkrishna – a high-flying woman executive feted as the "queen of the bourse" – who allegedly took business advice from a "yogi" she met by the River Ganges.

The female chief quit in 2016 after allegations surfaced of market manipulation, and a 190-page report released by regulators this month revealed damning details of how she shared sensitive information with the spiritual adviser.

On Thursday night her former protege Subramanian was detained by officials in the southern city of Chennai in connection with a probe by regulators.

"A Central Bureau of Investigation team arrested Anand Subramanian from his Chennai home late last night," a senior officer with the CBI, India's equivalent of the FBI, confirmed to AFP on Friday.

India police ratchet up pressure on top bourse NSE after yogi saga

Ramkrishna, 59, was grilled for 12 hours last week by investigators but has so far not been detained.

In a bizarre twist to the case, CBI officials believe the yogi, whose identity remains unknown, may have been Subramanian himself either manipulating Ramkrishna or acting in league with her as part of a scam.

"(The yogi) would manifest at will and I did not have any locational coordinates," Ramkrishna told the Indian markets regulator. "Accordingly, he gave me an (email) ID to which I could send my requests."

Indians often consult astrologers and spiritual leaders and the business world is no exception in the highly religious nation of 1.4 billion people.

Ramkrishna hired Subramanian in 2013 and later promoted him to chief operating officer on an astronomical salary -- despite him having no relevant experience -- before he resigned in 2016 after the allegations of irregularities surfaced.

Investigators allege brokers were given preferential access to one of the world's largest derivatives exchanges.

Emails uncovered in the probe show the yogi proposed meetings in the Seychelles, one of several tax havens including Singapore and Mauritius where investigators are probing possible tax evasion.

A special lift was reserved for Subramanian and Ramkrishna at the NSE and a dedicated team ensured he had separate hand towels and soap dispensers in the toilet, according to press reports.

Both former executives are barred by authorities from leaving India.

National Stock Exchange Indian stock exchange Chitra Ramkrishna

Comments

1000 characters

India former stock exchange executive arrested in mystic scandal

Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for Ukraine talks

Govt working to ensure safe evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

China's Xi speaks to Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine

Qureshi urges diplomatic solution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

IHC dismisses opposition's pleas against PECA ordinance

NBP says 'fully committed to satisfying US regulators' expectations' after over $55mn fine

Rupee crosses 177 against US dollar after record C/A deficit, high oil prices

A day after bloodbath session, KSE-100 registers 154-point gain

Oil prices take breather as Russia advances further on Ukraine

Read more stories