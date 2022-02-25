ANL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 92.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
BOP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.99%)
GGGL 12.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 18.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.06%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.05%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
PTC 7.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
TELE 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.55%)
TPL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
TPLP 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.27%)
TREET 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.21%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.25%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.46%)
WAVES 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.78%)
YOUW 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
BR100 4,439 Increased By 18.1 (0.41%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 159.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,972 Increased By 141.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,113 Increased By 62.9 (0.37%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Tokyo shares rebound on US gains despite Ukraine invasion

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, rebounding from losses in previous sessions and following gains on Wall Street, despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 1.95 percent or 505.68 points to 26,476.50, while the broader Topix index added 1.00 percent or 18.66 points to 1,876.24.

The dollar stood at 115.21 yen in Asian trade, against 115.49 yen on Thursday in New York.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault on Thursday, with deadly battles reaching the outskirts of Kyiv.

Tokyo shares end lower on Ukraine crisis

Sanctions enacted by Washington and its allies -- which sought to cripple Russia's financial and technology sectors -- were strict but fell short of even tougher measures expected by some observers, prompting rallies on Wall Street.

In Japan, tech and semiconductor-related shares advanced, following overnight gains of their rivals on Wall Street, where the tech-rich Nasdaq index closed up 3.3 percent.

"Sharp gains of the Nasdaq prompted buybacks" of a variety of shares, Okasan Online Securities said.

"Buying continued in the afternoon, prompting (the Nikkei) to advance on a solid path until the closing bell."

Among major shares in Tokyo, tech investment giant SoftBank Group soared 5.56 percent to 5,069 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to produce semiconductors, jumped 5.79 percent to 56,600 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc rose 4.05 percent to 21,075 yen.

Sony Group rose 3.10 percent to 11,810 yen, and Toyota added 0.62 percent to 2,104 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.33 percent to 61,750 yen.

Nikkei tokyo stock

