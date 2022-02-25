Hindu officer promoted as Lieutenant Colonel in Pakistan Army

A Hindu officer has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Pakistan Army, Aaj News reported on Friday.

Kelash Kumar is the first Hindu to attain this position in the Pakistan Army.

Hindu activist Kapil Dev congratulated Kelash Kumar on the promotion. "History in Making," he tweeted on Thursday.

"Kelash Kumar becomes the first Hindu officer to have been promoted as Lieutenant Colonel in Pak army," the Tweet added.

In 2019, Dr Kelash Garvada became the first-ever Hindu Major in the Pakistan Army and was posted in the Ministry of Defence.