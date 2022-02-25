Hong Kong stocks flat at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher on Friday morning following the previous day's Ukraine-induced sell-off, with support coming from news that the latest sanctions on Russia were softer than feared.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.54 points to 22,908.10.

Hong Kong stocks drop more than three percent on Ukraine crisis

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.45 percent, or 15.38 points, to 3,445.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.85 percent, or 19.47 points, to 2,301.92.