ANL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASC 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
AVN 94.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.63%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.69%)
FFL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.91%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGGL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.23%)
GGL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.3%)
GTECH 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
HUMNL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.39%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.23%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.05%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.71%)
PACE 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.63%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.58%)
PTC 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.93%)
SNGP 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.73%)
TELE 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TPL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
TPLP 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
TREET 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.75%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.69%)
WAVES 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.2%)
BR100 4,469 Increased By 48 (1.09%)
BR30 16,062 Increased By 247.6 (1.57%)
KSE100 44,069 Increased By 238.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,173 Increased By 122.7 (0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar says his govt committed to good governance ideal

Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the government was committed to developing Punjab as the best province with regard to good governance and impressed upon the administration to honestly perform their duties for yielding good results.

While chairing a video link conference of commissioners and RPOs at his office today, the CM issued necessary instructions for the timely resolution of public problems.

He emphasized that the masses should be provided maximum facility along with ensuring good governance at the grassroots.

The field administration should regularly hold open courts in their areas to timely resolve public problems and service delivery of the public sector departments should be given particular attention, he stressed.

The CM pointed out that administrative officials have been relieved of political pressures to independently perform.

The past governments interloped in the affairs of government institutions through political pressure; he regretted and repeated that the incumbent government has provided an impartial environment to the government machinery by relieving it of all sorts of political pressures.

Contrary to the past, the government machinery is impartial to take independent decisions; he said and asserted that this would never happen again. “You are duty bound to ensure implementation of merit while timely resolving genuine issues of the common man,” he commented.

The CM added that resolution of problems should be given particular attention by holding sustained liaison with the parliamentarians. Close contacts should be maintained with the people and the public representatives and an open-door policy should be followed, he suggested.

Decisions should be made in accordance with the law as the government machinery will have to deliver now, he stated. It’s time to deliver to the masses and the state machinery should work with renewed zeal to bring ease in the lives of the common man, the CM said.

Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (home), commissioners and DCs of Lahore and Gujranwala, CCPO Lahore and others were present while other commissioners, RPOs, DCs and DPOs participated through video link.

Moreover, the CM in a statement said the nation was standing firmly with PM Imran Khan while the opposition parties have no agenda for public welfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sardar Usman Buzdar opposition parties Imran Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Buzdar says his govt committed to good governance ideal

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories