Buzdar says his govt committed to good governance ideal

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the government was committed to developing Punjab as the best province with regard to good governance and impressed upon the administration to honestly perform their duties for yielding good results.

While chairing a video link conference of commissioners and RPOs at his office today, the CM issued necessary instructions for the timely resolution of public problems.

He emphasized that the masses should be provided maximum facility along with ensuring good governance at the grassroots.

The field administration should regularly hold open courts in their areas to timely resolve public problems and service delivery of the public sector departments should be given particular attention, he stressed.

The CM pointed out that administrative officials have been relieved of political pressures to independently perform.

The past governments interloped in the affairs of government institutions through political pressure; he regretted and repeated that the incumbent government has provided an impartial environment to the government machinery by relieving it of all sorts of political pressures.

Contrary to the past, the government machinery is impartial to take independent decisions; he said and asserted that this would never happen again. “You are duty bound to ensure implementation of merit while timely resolving genuine issues of the common man,” he commented.

The CM added that resolution of problems should be given particular attention by holding sustained liaison with the parliamentarians. Close contacts should be maintained with the people and the public representatives and an open-door policy should be followed, he suggested.

Decisions should be made in accordance with the law as the government machinery will have to deliver now, he stated. It’s time to deliver to the masses and the state machinery should work with renewed zeal to bring ease in the lives of the common man, the CM said.

Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (home), commissioners and DCs of Lahore and Gujranwala, CCPO Lahore and others were present while other commissioners, RPOs, DCs and DPOs participated through video link.

Moreover, the CM in a statement said the nation was standing firmly with PM Imran Khan while the opposition parties have no agenda for public welfare.

