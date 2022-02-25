Financial frauds: FIA’s advisory to citizens

ISLAMABAD: Cyber-crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued guidelines for general pubic to protect themselves from banking and financial frauds.

According to the guidelines, never give your personnel information, account number, card number PIN code on phone calls. Always made long and difficult password which could not be guessed easily, it further said.

The people were also advised never click suspicious links shared through phone and WhatsApp messages, emails, Facebook or other social media links.