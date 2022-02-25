ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate sheds Rs 100 amid sluggish business

Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and was closed at Rs 20,000 per maund. The local cotton market remained bearish while the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Nasseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that price of Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 7000 to Rs 9000. Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 18000 to Rs 20,000 per maund, Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 18000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. He also told that 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19200 per maund and 400 bales of Pano Aqil were sold at Rs 21500 per maund. He also told that 2500 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

Naseem Usman told that Russia is one of the world’s largest oil & gas producers with a capacity of about 11.2 million barrels per day & more than 60% of its energy exports going to European countries in 2019.

Any disruption of oil flows from the region would send Brent and WTI prices skyrocketing higher far above $100. Brent crude rose $2.04, or 2.2%, to settle at $96.48 a barrel, after touching its highest since September 2014 at $96.78.

In Pakistan fuel prices will also increase by 8 to 10 rupee per litre due to increase in international prices from $92 barrel to $96, plus Pakistani will get double hit due to expensive dollar rate in Pakistan.

Pakistan will also take a direct financial hit from Russia war as the bulk of its wheat imports are from Ukraine. Islamabad received 39% of its total imported wheat from Kyiv in the last fiscal year.

Any disruption in wheat imports will result in higher food prices in addition to higher energy price. Power producers have started stockpiling coal given the likelihood of gas disruptions to the European Union, This has resulted in a rally in coal prices, with Richards Bay hovering at $196 per tonne, up 43% from the start of this year.

Short-term rally in crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal prices will further exacerbate the country’s current account balance.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and was closed at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 268 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton rates Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) Cotton analyst Nasseem Usman Spot Rate Committee of the KCA

Comments

Comments are closed.

Spot rate sheds Rs 100 amid sluggish business

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories