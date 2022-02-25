ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Wall Street slides over 1pc as Russia attacks Ukraine

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: US stock indexes slid more than 1% on Thursday, led by losses in bank stocks, as Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine sparked a widespread selloff in global markets.

On the benchmark S&P 500, all the 11 major sectors slipped into the red, with financial stocks falling 2.9%, while tech and consumer discretionary stocks lost more than 1% each.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine in a massed assault by land, sea and air, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

The escalation in conflict rattled financial markets as global shares slumped and oil prices broke above $100 a barrel, while safe havens gold, government bonds and the dollar surged in the flight to safety.

The United States and its allies promised tough sanctions against Moscow after weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts and an initial wave of modest sanctions.

Most big lenders, including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group Inc slipped over 4% each.

Tesla Inc dropped 2.5% to lead losses among the mega-cap growth names. Apple and Amazon.com Inc fell over 2% each.

The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, was last trading at 36.81, its highest since Jan. 24.

“Even though the invasion isn’t a total surprise, the stock market is still taking a sell first ask questions later approach,” said Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at LPL Financial.

“It is just the uncertainty of how serious things could get. Will Europe get involved? Will United States get more involved? We know more serious sanctions are going to come against Russia, but the fallout from that is just uncertain.”

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 646.26 points, or 1.95%, at 32,485.50, the S&P 500 was down 62.27 points, or 1.47%, at 4,163.23, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 177.33 points, or 1.36%, at 12,860.16.

The risk-off sentiment led investors to look past data that showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly more than expected last week, while a separate report confirmed that US economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter.

The Dow was set to confirm a correction from its all-time closing high on Jan. 4 and was currently down about 12% below its record closing level.

Oil stocks Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp slipped more than 1% even as crude prices remained elevated as the attack exacerbated worries that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

Defense stocks Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin Corp gained over 1.5% and 1.2% each.

EBay Inc fell 3.2% after it forecast bleak first-quarter results, as the e-commerce platform tackles waning online demand, tough competition and global supply chain disruptions.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.63-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.92-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 62 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 924 new lows.

