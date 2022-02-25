KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 24, 2022).

============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 250,000 15.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 15.25 AKD Sec. AT-TAHUR LIMITED 7,280 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,280 25.00 BMA Capital Dewan Cement Ltd. 5,000 6.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 6.75 Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Cement 875,000 17.50 Arif Habib Ltd. 875,000 17.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,750,000 17.50 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 65,000 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 120.00 Darson Sec. Hum Network Limited 30,000,000 6.80 Fikree's (SMC) 1,500,000 8.00 Axis Global 360,000 8.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,860,000 6.87 Axis Global Lucky Cement 2,000 636.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 636.00 Alfalah Sec. Pak Elektron 12,500 19.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 19.60 Adam Sec. Sui South Gas 500 9.50 RAH Sec. 500 9.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 9.45 Shaffi Securities TPL Properties Ltd 7,500 28.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 28.90 ============================================================================================== Total Turnover 33,960,280 ==============================================================================================

