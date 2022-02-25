Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
25 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 24, 2022).
==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 250,000 15.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 15.25
AKD Sec. AT-TAHUR LIMITED 7,280 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,280 25.00
BMA Capital Dewan Cement Ltd. 5,000 6.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 6.75
Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Cement 875,000 17.50
Arif Habib Ltd. 875,000 17.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,750,000 17.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 65,000 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 120.00
Darson Sec. Hum Network Limited 30,000,000 6.80
Fikree's (SMC) 1,500,000 8.00
Axis Global 360,000 8.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,860,000 6.87
Axis Global Lucky Cement 2,000 636.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 636.00
Alfalah Sec. Pak Elektron 12,500 19.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 19.60
Adam Sec. Sui South Gas 500 9.50
RAH Sec. 500 9.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 9.45
Shaffi Securities TPL Properties Ltd 7,500 28.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 28.90
==============================================================================================
Total Turnover 33,960,280
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.