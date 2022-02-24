ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine separatists advancing

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian army said Thursday that Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine were advancing and had gained territory after the Kremlin launched an attack on the country.

Military spokesman Igor Konashenkov told state television that forces of the Donetsk People's Republic gained "up to three kilometres" (1.8 miles) in territory and those of the Lugansk People's Republic "advanced one and a half kilometres."

He added that Russia had "high precision weapons" and that Ukrainian civilians had "nothing to fear."

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Konashenkov said the Russia-backed rebel troops are "now fighting and inflicting ... damage on the enemy."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was launching an offensive on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

He did so after recognising the two rebel republics in eastern Ukraine and signing friendship treaties with them.

