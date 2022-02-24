ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
UK PM to address nation, readies sanctions after Russian invasion of Ukraine

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a televised statement about Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, Downing Street said, as the UK government warned of "unprecedented" new sanctions.

Johnson, who summoned his security chiefs for an early morning meeting in response to Russia's "unprovoked" and "horrific" attack, will also address parliament in the afternoon.

"This is a catastrophe for our continent," the UK leader said on Twitter, confirming he would speak to fellow G7 leaders at an unspecified time as the West collectively readies tougher sanctions.

"I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible," he added, hours after saying Russian President Vladimir Putin had "chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack".

Johnson spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky overnight and vowed "the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people", Downing Street said.

He chaired the emergency meeting -- dubbed COBR -- to coordinate Britain's response at 7:30 am (0730 GMT). As well as addressing the nation late morning, he will speak in parliament at 5:00 pm (1700 GMT).

Putin early Thursday launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine after a surprise televised address.

'Stand with Ukraine'

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who spoke to her US counterpart Antony Blinken Wednesday evening ahead of the Russian leader's announcement, joined Johnson in condemning the attack "on the people of Ukraine".

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

"We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of aggression," she said following the start of Russia's offensive.

Her foreign ministry colleague, lawmaker James Cleverly, told the BBC that the government feared it is "the start of a quite extensive military operation".

The ministry has deployed teams to five countries in eastern Europe to support Britons leaving Ukraine, Truss noted.

Meanwhile Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had instructed the UK Civil Aviation Authority to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace "to keep passengers and crew safe".

The UK slapped sanctions Tuesday on five Russian banks and three billionaires, in what Johnson called "the first barrage" of measures in response to the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine.

Leading members of Johnson's ruling Conservatives, as well as the main opposition Labour party, have urged him to hit the Kremlin as hard as possible with the new sanctions.

Cleverly vowed London would respond with "unprecedented" steps "to punish this aggression".

"Those sanctions will be laid today and over forthcoming days to really prevent Russia from funding this invasion," he told the BBC.

"The sanctions package that will be put in response to this is already actually having an effect," Cleverly added, noting record falls Thursday on the Russian stock market and a slump in the ruble's value.

