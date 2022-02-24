ANL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.02%)
Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Recorder Report Updated 24 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Top leaders of the opposition parties held detailed consultations on Wednesday to finalise strategy for the success of no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, his son Maulana Asad Mahmood MNA, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town and shared views about political situation in the country and contacts made with the allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

During the meeting, the option of holding a long march along with bringing no-confidence was discussed, sources said.

“There was consensus among the participants to use all legal, constitutional and democratic ways to send the PTI government packing.”

During the meeting between Shehbaz and Fazl, the former took the later into confidence over his recent discussion with Zardari on joining his party in the long march, the sources said.

The sources claimed that discussions were held on political scenario after the success of no-confidence motion. It was decided in the meeting to get signatures of the party MNAs on the no-confidence motion, the sources added.

Planned no-trust move against PM: PML-N steps up its efforts

The sources further claimed that discussions were held on tabling the no-confidence motions both in Punjab and Centre. The PDM is in favour of tabling the motion in the Centre first while the PPP is insisting for starting the move from Punjab, the sources said.

It was agreed to continue contact with the allies of the government, but expressed optimism of getting the required number even without the support of the government’s coalition partners, the sources said.

They further stated that the PDM supports immediate elections, but the government allies are not in its favour. Shehbaz Sharif also hosted a sumptuous lunch in honour of the opposition leaders.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told the media that the opposition would decide the time frame for the no-trust motion against the government.

“Our number game is complete and the opposition would succeed in its just struggle,” she added.

When asked about absence of Maryam Nawaz in today’s meeting, she said that Maryam was present in the earlier meeting of Asif Zardari and Bilawal held at Model Town.

“All decisions are taken in consultation with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” she said.

Aurangzeb maintained that it has become indispensable to send the PTI-government packing to save the public from the miseries put on them due to inflation. She slammed Imran Khan for humiliating his political rivals and leveling baseless allegations.

Terming the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 as black law, she said that the PML-N has decided to challenge this law in the Parliament and Islamabad High Court. She added that this law should be first made applicable on Imran Khan who throughout his political career humiliated the opponents and leveled baseless allegations.

Regarding the claim of PTI ministers of offering money to PTI legislators, she rejected the allegation and said: “Nobody in the government can face the public, nobody want to contest the election on a PTI ticket.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

