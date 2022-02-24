Sindh govt to deploy SSU commandos in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to deploy police commandos from Special Security Unit (SSU) on Karachi roads to deal with rising street crimes in the metropolitan.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in view of the prevailing law and order situation. As per the decision, the SSU commandos will be deployed at major hot spots in Karachi from Thursday.

The police commandos will be responsible for snap-checking, while Madadgar 15 personnel will be deployed at major thoroughfares in the city.

A complete failure of law enforcers to counter an alarming rise in street crimes in Karachi has been witnessed as 13 citizens were killed so far during 11,000 reported incidents in just one and half months of 2022.

Collected records of street crime incidents in Karachi since the beginning of 2022 revealed the shocking rise in lawlessness due to the failure of Karachi police.

Thirteen citizens including police officials and a journalist have lost their lives so far for resisting robberies, whereas, the reported dacoities during the past 1.5 months were 11,000. More than 80 persons got injured for resisting robberies in the port city.

According to the latest statistics, 3,845 mobile phones were snatched in Karachi from January 01 to February 17, 672 motorcycles and 20 cars. The number of vehicles snatched by street criminals was other than the stolen cars and motorcycles.