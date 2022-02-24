ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt to deploy SSU commandos in Karachi

INP 24 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to deploy police commandos from Special Security Unit (SSU) on Karachi roads to deal with rising street crimes in the metropolitan.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in view of the prevailing law and order situation. As per the decision, the SSU commandos will be deployed at major hot spots in Karachi from Thursday.

The police commandos will be responsible for snap-checking, while Madadgar 15 personnel will be deployed at major thoroughfares in the city.

A complete failure of law enforcers to counter an alarming rise in street crimes in Karachi has been witnessed as 13 citizens were killed so far during 11,000 reported incidents in just one and half months of 2022.

Collected records of street crime incidents in Karachi since the beginning of 2022 revealed the shocking rise in lawlessness due to the failure of Karachi police.

Thirteen citizens including police officials and a journalist have lost their lives so far for resisting robberies, whereas, the reported dacoities during the past 1.5 months were 11,000. More than 80 persons got injured for resisting robberies in the port city.

According to the latest statistics, 3,845 mobile phones were snatched in Karachi from January 01 to February 17, 672 motorcycles and 20 cars. The number of vehicles snatched by street criminals was other than the stolen cars and motorcycles.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Government street crimes Special Security Unit

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sindh govt to deploy SSU commandos in Karachi

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend EPO, IPO

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

AC dismisses Naudero-II RPP reference against ex-PM Raja

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories