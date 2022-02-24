Kamal asks Sindh govt to honour ‘accord’ on empowerment of LGs

Karachi: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that if the PPP-led Sindh government did not implement the agreement signed with PSP about empowerment of local bodies system in letter and spirit, the responsibility of law and order would fall on the provincial government.

Addressing a meeting of office-bearers of PSP Karachi Division, at Pakistan House, he said: We will now stage sit-ins not just at one place but several places in the city. The Sindh government is aware of our strength, as our preparations are at final stage. PSP is fighting for the rights of the people from Karachi to Kashmore. “We have made constitutional and legal demands not for any personal gain but to make Pakistan, especially Sindh, strong and prosperous,” PSP chief said.

Kamal said that any breach of agreement by Sindh government would be an anti-people and anti-Sindh move. PPP will have to give powers to local body representatives across Sindh in accordance with the spirit of Article 140A of the Constitution and to make districts financially empowered though the devolution and distribution of equitable share of PFC Award.

Without devolution of powers, the existing major public problems will not be resolved and the province will not develop. The country can no longer be run like this. After the implementation of the 18th Amendment, powers and resources were transferred from the federation to the provincial governments but were not devolved to the district, town and UC level.

If these powers are still withheld by the provincial governments, the repeal of the 18th Amendment will be inevitable; otherwise, the country will not be able to function economically, he said.

