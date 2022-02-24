NA panel defers discussion on two PSDP proposals of cabinet division

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has decided to defer discussion on two Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) proposals of the Cabinet Division –construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahaat in Islamabad and block financial proposal for SDGs Achievement Programme – due to absence of Minister for Defence, Chairman SDGs Steering Committee.

The meeting presided over by MNA Kishwer Zehra was unanimous that the committee cannot recommend financial proposals without getting proper briefing and justification by the concerned quarters.

The meeting of the committee was apprised that the Cabinet Division had demanded allocation under PSDP for fiscal year 2022-23 amounting to Rs1,500 million for construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahaat in Islamabad and Rs4,600 million on account of SDGs Achievement Program.

The committee viewed that the public funds should not be wasted on schemes, which had not been thoroughly pondered upon.

The meeting, while taking up PSDP proposals for financial year 2022-23 in respect of the Establishment Division, directed for dropping construction of holidays homes in Sandspit area, Karachi. The meeting viewed it extravagance considering the state of national exchequer.

The committee; however, recommended PSDP proposals amounting to Rs503 million for four ongoing schemes besides Rs986.0425 million for 12 new schemes subject to approval by the DDWP forum to be chaired by the secretary Establishment Division.

The meeting also decided to defer briefing by the Federal Public Service Commission on CSS Examination System and Civil Services Reforms by the Establishment Division till its next meeting. The committee was of the view that the examination system should be revamped to bring it in conformity with the present day requirements.

