Power Division: Senate body discusses status of ongoing, proposed schemes

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Power on Wednesday discussed status of ongoing and proposed development schemes of Power Division and its attached organizations.

Presided over by Senator Saifullah Abro, the committee was given a detailed briefing about schemes proposed in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 which are related to Gencos, NTDC, Discos and PPIB and their approval status by ECNEC, CDWP & DDWP.

The Chairman, Standing Committee, enquired about dates of completion of ongoing schemes/ projects, stressing on proper utilization of public funds.

Criticizing lack of regulation, he said that delay in projects contributed to increase in costs of projects that caused loss to the national exchequer.

The committee was informed that 101 projects/schemes (ongoing and new) have been proposed for PSDP 2022-23, of which 18 await approval.

Chairman Standing Committee asserted the need to curb power thefts and to ensure all perpetrators are taken to task.

Taking note of payments made to members of Boards of different entities of Power Division, the Committee stressed the need to minimize costs by arranging not more than two meetings a month.

Deliberating over the plight of consumers due to detection bills sent out by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), the Committee was informed that domestic category is worst hit by power theft. Hesco’s official stated that local administration was uncooperative and was involved in the pilferage.

Hesco officials maintained that approximately 250 letters have been written to local administration with respect to theft of electricity.

The Committee stressed the need to put in place a proper system to ensure that pilferage is curbed. The need to protect innocent citizens was emphasized.

Regarding appointments of CEO, GHCL, Managing Director and Deputy Manager Director NTDC, the Committee stressed the need for stringent action by the Ministry against any irregularity. It was asserted that all out efforts must be made to ensure appointments meet the employment criteria.

In the case of MD, NTDC, the Committee enquired about the reason for sealing age limit beyond 58 years and emphasized that in keeping with previous standards the age limit must be enhanced to 62 years. The creation of DMD position was termed irrelevant, as no prior precedence had been set in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai, Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of Power, NEPRA along with all concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022