ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

10 terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO: ISPR

  • Huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from terrorists
BR Web Desk 23 Feb, 2022

Security forces have killed 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Hoshab area, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was conducted at the camp and hideout of “externally-sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan" in the general Hoshab area.

When the troops started cordoning the area, the terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire.

During a heavy exchange of fire, 10 terrorists, including terrorist commander Master Asif alias Mukesh, were neutralised.

“The gunned down terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni areas,” the ISPR said.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, which was planned for use against security forces.

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

The development comes days after security forces killed five terrorists in an IBO in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. “Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from [the] terrorists, including sub-machine guns, hand grenades, and a large number of caliber rounds,” the ISPR said.

The terrorists killed in the operation were identified as Habib Nawaz Shakeel, Waheedullah, Abdul Rehman, Muhammadullah while identification of the fifth terrorist was not yet revealed.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army personnel also embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire. “The 28-year-old Shabbir from Quetta fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom while inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists," the statement added.

Last week, security forces killed six terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire during another IBO on a terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan.

terrorists killed ISPR statement intelligence based operation IBO Hoshab operation

Comments

1000 characters

10 terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO: ISPR

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency

PECA Ordinance: IHC restrains FIA from making arrests under Section 20

Zardari given task to complete numbers game for no-confidence move

US will cut Russia off from tech, resources if Putin escalates: US official

Russia says US sanctions will meet 'strong response': ministry

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Romania to donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca COVID vaccines to Pakistan, others

Protesting Pakistani fishermen block Karachi port

KSE-100 posts recovery, up 0.27%

Read more stories