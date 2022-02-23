10 terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO: ISPR

Security forces have killed 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Hoshab area, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was conducted at the camp and hideout of “externally-sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan" in the general Hoshab area.

When the troops started cordoning the area, the terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire.

During a heavy exchange of fire, 10 terrorists, including terrorist commander Master Asif alias Mukesh, were neutralised.

“The gunned down terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni areas,” the ISPR said.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, which was planned for use against security forces.

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

The development comes days after security forces killed five terrorists in an IBO in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. “Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from [the] terrorists, including sub-machine guns, hand grenades, and a large number of caliber rounds,” the ISPR said.

The terrorists killed in the operation were identified as Habib Nawaz Shakeel, Waheedullah, Abdul Rehman, Muhammadullah while identification of the fifth terrorist was not yet revealed.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army personnel also embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire. “The 28-year-old Shabbir from Quetta fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom while inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists," the statement added.

Last week, security forces killed six terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire during another IBO on a terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan.