Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech. A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist hideout.

“Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue, and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

Suicide attacker killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

The development comes days after security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack at a military check post in South Waziristan on Monday.

The terrorist, identified as Sharif, was neutralised while trying to enter the check post, the military’s media wing said.

Last Sunday, a suicide attacker was killed in an intelligence-based operation against TTP terrorists in Tank.