COAS, EU envoy discuss Afghanistan situation

Special Representative of the European Union Eamon Gilmore called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghanistan humanitarian situation and bilateral diplomatic relations with EU were discussed," the ISPR statement said.

During the meeting, the "COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest."

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels," the ISPR added.

Last week, COAS Bajwa called on Secretary-General of the European External Action Services (EEAS) Stefano Sannino and Chairman of the EU Military Committee General Claudio Graziano during his official visit to Belgium.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with the EU were discussed.