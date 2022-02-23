ANL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.7%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
GGL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.67%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
SNGP 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.19%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
TPLP 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.93%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
WAVES 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.64%)
BR30 16,673 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.84%)
KSE100 44,784 Decreased By -228.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 17,405 Decreased By -108.4 (-0.62%)

Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Telecom Italia mulls balance sheet clean-up, sale of INWIT stake

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

MILAN: Telecom Italia (TIM) is considering a balance sheet clean-up as its 2021 results will be worse then expected, La Repubblica said on Wednesday.

The Italian daily said TIM is set to book new one-off provisions and asset impairments as part of 2021 results and will also scrap dividends on ordinary shares. The results are due to be published next week.

La Repubblica added the phone company was in advanced talks with investment firm Ardian to sell its stake in mobile tower group INWIT.

Telecom Italia declined to comment on La Repubblica report.

Ardian in Italy also declined to comment.

New TIM boss Pietro Labriola is working on a standalone plan to be presented to investors next week as an alternative to a 10.8 billion euro approach from US group KKR.

