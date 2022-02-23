ANL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 98.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.1%)
BOP 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
GGL 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.97%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.28%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.33%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TPL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TPLP 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
WAVES 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.66%)
BR30 16,666 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 44,766 Decreased By -246.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,394 Decreased By -119.5 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
India batter Yadav, seamer Chahar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20s

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

MUMBAI: Batter Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of India's three-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka at home, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Yadav was adjudged player of the T20 series in India's 3-0 win against West Indies at home and scored a match-winning 65 off 31 balls in the last match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The 31-year-old from Mumbai suffered a hairline fracture while fielding during the same match and will miss the series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday in Lucknow.

Chahar suffered an injury to his right quadriceps while bowling against West Indies.

Yadav, Venkatesh star as India sweep T20 series against W. Indies

The BCCI did not name any replacements to their squad and said both players will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to manage their injuries.

The second and third T20s matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Dharamsala.

T20 series Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Chahar

