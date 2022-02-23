ANL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
ASL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
AVN 98.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.42%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
GGL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.72%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
PTC 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
SNGP 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.78%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
TPLP 28.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.94%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
YOUW 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
BR100 4,546 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.45%)
BR30 16,724 Decreased By -89 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,848 Decreased By -164.2 (-0.36%)
KSE30 17,433 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retrace further to $94.20

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retrace further to $94.20 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at $99.48.

The failure and the subsequent drop signal a completion of a wave (5). Based on this reading, oil may retrace towards the bottom of the wave 4 around $90.

Strategically, the target will only be confirmed when oil breaks the immediate support at $95.90, as the drop from the Tuesday high of $99.50 could also be interpreted as a pullback towards the Feb. 14 high of $96.78.

Brent oil may rise into $98.47-$99.48 range

A break above $97.32 may lead to a gain into $98.47-$99.48 range.

On the daily chart, the bearish divergence on MACD reveals a weakness of the market.

A decent correction is due.

Even though oil broke the upper trendline of an expanding wedge, the break may not lead to an impressive gain, in view of the divergence on MACD.

Instead, oil is facing bigger risk of a sudden drop.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retrace further to $94.20

Around 50 startups a year: Tech startup fund established to provide Rs1bn seed funding

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Read more stories