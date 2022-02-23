ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.37%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
AVN 99.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.34%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FFL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.75%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.25%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TPLP 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TREET 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WAVES 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
YOUW 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 16,873 Increased By 59.6 (0.35%)
KSE100 45,038 Increased By 25.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,507 Decreased By -6 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

Tahir Amin Updated 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The issuance of Sukuk by Pakistan, together with the $1 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), will help shore up the economy’s reserves amid a sharp widening of the current account deficit, says Moody’s Investors Services (Moody’s).

Moody’s in its latest report stated that Pakistan (B3 stable) returned to the Sukuk market with a seven-year issuance in January 2022, its first Sukuk since 2017. This issuance, together with the recently approved $1 billion disbursements from the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility, will help shore up the economy’s international reserves amid a sharp widening of the current account deficit.

The report stated that global long-term sovereign Sukuk issuance is set to drop to $73 billion in 2022 and $75 billion in 2023, from $88 billion in 2021, including issuance by multilateral development banks.

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

“We expect issuance to fall as government deficits continue to narrow because of higher oil prices, lower coronavirus-related expenditure and accelerating economic activity in core Sukuk-issuing countries,” said Alexander Perjessy, VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s. “Issuance volumes already dropped 22 percent in 2021, with the largest decline from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) sovereigns, mainly Saudi Arabia.”

Moody’s estimates that the aggregate fiscal deficit of major Sukuk-issuing sovereigns - Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey - will decline to $92 billion in 2022 from $118 billion in 2021 and $194 billion in 2020. The aggregate fiscal positions of the GCC sovereigns, excluding Kuwait, will improve to a surplus of $50 billion in 2022 from a surplus of $13 billion in 2021 and a deficit of $112 billion in 2020. These projections are based on the 2022 average oil price assumption of $75/barrel. New entrants into the sovereign Sukuk market present a small upside risk to our issuance projections. The potential passage of Kuwait’s new public debt law and Egypt’s recent approval of the Sovereign Sukuk Law will support these countries’ sovereign Sukuk issuances in the medium term, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

sukuk Govt of Pakistan IMF package Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Moody’s Investors Services Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Comments

1000 characters

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

Around 50 startups a year: Tech startup fund established to provide Rs1bn seed funding

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Read more stories