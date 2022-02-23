PM spells out climate change challenges

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that climate change is a curse that poses great danger to humanity, and Pakistan is among top 10 countries facing the danger of being affected.

Addressing after launching a ‘2022 spring trees plantation campaign’ at Founders’ Day of Scouts, the prime minister congratulated Pakistan scouts on their Founders’ Day and stated that this day has been chosen for the plantation of trees campaign 2022 to protect the future of the youth.

He said that Pakistan is among top 10 countries facing danger of climate change and this plantation of tree campaign is aimed to protect the future of the youth. He urged all the youth to take responsibility of plantation of trees. “I would also like to urge the parents that every family should plant at least five trees and protect them,” he said and added that Pakistan has been a gift for the people because there are 12 weathers in the country and with this blessing the country is suitable for all kinds of trees, fruits, and food. He further stated that climate change is a curse across the world and poses great danger to humanity.

He said that the government target is to plant 54 million (54 Crore trees plantations) in the spring trees plantation campaign. Unfortunately, he stated that during the last 60 years forest grown by the British were destroyed.

The government target is to plant 10 billion trees and when completed, it would bring about change in the entire country in terms of environment.

The prime minister said that efforts of Pakistan have been acknowledged by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the British prime minister, and now the world considers Pakistan as leading from the front for environmental protection.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that 0.25 million jobs have been provided and communities were involved in drive of trees plantation.

He further stated that Germany has shown interest in contribution to ‘10 billion trees plantation campaign’.

He said that these forests are becoming part of the economic policy and these trees are increasing Pakistan carbon stock that entails a value.

Aslam said after COP 26 (UN framework Convention on Climate Change) value of one dollar has increased to 15 dollars and Pakistan is working on this as well and would soon unveil a policy in this regard.

