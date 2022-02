KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday accepted PPP leader Nisar Khuhro’s nomination papers for by-election on a Senate seat that fell vacant after lifetime disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

On Feb 9, the commission disqualified Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Faisal Sultan Raja, disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality.