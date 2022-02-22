ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Aluminium and nickel hit multi-year highs on Russian supply threat

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Aluminium and nickel prices hit multi-year highs on Tuesday after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, raising fears of war and sanctions on Moscow that could interrupt Russian exports.

Russia produces around 6% of the world's aluminium and 7% of its mined nickel. Sanctions on aluminium maker Rusal in 2018 drove the metal's price up 35% in days.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.9% at $3,343 a tonne at 1115 GMT after reaching $3,380, just shy of 2008's record of $3,380.15.

The metal used in packaging and transport is up almost 20% this year after rising 42% in 2021.

LME nickel was up 1.7% at $24,760 a tonne after touching $24,925, the highest since 2011. Used in stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles, nickel is up around 20% this year having risen 25% in 2021.

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

Even with Russian exports flowing, both metals are undersupplied, said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

"Before this Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated, they were already seeing very strong fundamentals," she said.

Russia: The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday.

Sanctions Risk: Western countries are unlikely to impose blanket sanctions on Rusal as high aluminium prices would damage manufacturing, analysts say.

Aluminium: Shortages have dragged inventories in LME-approved warehouses to 835,125 tonnes from almost 2 million tonnes in March last year.

The premium for quickly deliverable cash aluminium over the three-month contract is near its highest since 2018 and duty-paid physical premiums in Europe and the United States have risen to record highs.

Nickel: Stocks in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to 82,314 tonnes from more than 260,000 tonnes in April last year, and the premium for cash nickel over three-month metal is near its highest since 2011.

Other Metals: Benchmark copper was up 0.5% at $9,944 a tonne, zinc rose 1% to $3,595, lead fell 0.2% to $2,328.50 and tin was up 0.4% at $44,320.

LME aluminium aluminium price Aluminium export

