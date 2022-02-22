ANL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.7%)
ASC 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.37%)
AVN 99.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.92%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
FFL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
FNEL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.09%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.52%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.9%)
MLCF 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.46%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 35.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.91%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.39%)
TPL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.32%)
TPLP 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.75%)
TREET 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.56%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.84%)
WAVES 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -51 (-1.1%)
BR30 16,790 Decreased By -673.4 (-3.86%)
KSE100 45,058 Decreased By -304.9 (-0.67%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By -143.8 (-0.81%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits record high on growing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to hit an all-time high, as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions threaten to hurt supply of vegetable oils, grains and crude in the Black Sea region.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 85 ringgit, or 1.5%, to 5,760 ringgit ($1,377.00) a tonne by the midday break.

The spot contract hit a record high of 6,290 ringgit as investors also priced in tightening supply following an upsurge in early February exports.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-20 rose 30.5% from the same period in January, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

Palm oil may break support at 5,484 ringgit and fall more

Developments at the Ukraine border and good exports continue to bring short covering in palm oil contract despite higher production estimates, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association on Monday estimated production during Feb. 1-20 rose 11% from the month before, according to traders.

Crude oil prices jumped more than $2 on supply disruption worries after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Tensions between the two countries have also stoked concerns over sunflower oil shipments from the Black Sea region, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note on Monday.

In other oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract jumped 2.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.5%.

Palm oil may test a resistance zone of 5,794-5,868 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 5,986 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits record high on growing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine escalation: Oil prices near $100 a barrel, highest since 2014

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Read more stories