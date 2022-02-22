ANL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.68%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.58%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.15%)
GGGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
GGL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.9%)
GTECH 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
SNGP 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.85%)
TELE 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.06%)
TPL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.98%)
TPLP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.98%)
TREET 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.05%)
TRG 79.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-4.28%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.26%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,602 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,067 Decreased By -396.5 (-2.27%)
KSE100 45,239 Decreased By -123.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,622 Decreased By -58.2 (-0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Hong Kong stocks tumble more than three percent

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than three percent on Tuesday morning over fears about a possible Russia-Ukraine war and as tech firms were hit by fresh concerns of a crackdown by China.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.17 percent, or 765.00 points to 23,405.07.

Equity markets across Asia have been sent tumbling after Vladimir Putin sent troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ramping up geopolitical tensions and fears of a conflict.

Hong Kong shares close down

The move came hours after the Kremlin appeared to pour cold water on a potential summit with Joe Biden and led to condemnation from world leaders and warnings Moscow would be hit with a series of sanctions.

The news added to an already dour mood in Hong Kong, where tech firms were hit by concerns Beijing will resume its crackdown on the sector following a report that regulators had ordered a probe into state firms' links with Alibaba fintech arm Ant Group.

China's biggest state-owned firms and banks were told to begin a new round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant and its subsidiaries, Bloomberg News said.

Mainland authorities have since 2020 embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on alleged anti-competitive practices by Alibaba and other domestic tech giants.

Market heavyweight Alibaba fell more than two percent Tuesday, while food delivery firm Meituan lost more than six percent and Tencent more than two percent.

