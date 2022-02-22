ANL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.68%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.58%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.15%)
GGGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
GGL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.9%)
GTECH 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
SNGP 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.85%)
TELE 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.06%)
TPL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.98%)
TPLP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.98%)
TREET 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.05%)
TRG 79.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-4.28%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.26%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,602 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,067 Decreased By -396.5 (-2.27%)
KSE100 45,239 Decreased By -123.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,622 Decreased By -58.2 (-0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
US oil may revisit Feb 14 high of $95.82

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Feb. 14 high of $95.82 per barrel, as an uptrend from $66.04 may have resumed.

The resumption was confirmed by a surge on Monday, which helped oil escape from a short falling channel.

The pattern from $81.90 looks like a bullish flag, which suggests a target of $102.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $74.27 reveals a realistic target zone of $97.70-$98.73.

US oil biased to fall towards $87.22

Support is at $92.53, a break below which could open the way towards $90.50.

On the daily chart, a shallow wave iv may have completed around a support at $89.17. Oil is riding on a wave v which could travel into $96.69-$98.66 range.

Given that the wave iii had much extended, this wave v may be as long as the wave i, to complete around $100, which is also regarded as a psychological barrier.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent crude Oil

