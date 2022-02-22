US oil may revisit Feb 14 high of $95.82

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Feb. 14 high of $95.82 per barrel, as an uptrend from $66.04 may have resumed.

The resumption was confirmed by a surge on Monday, which helped oil escape from a short falling channel.

The pattern from $81.90 looks like a bullish flag, which suggests a target of $102.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $74.27 reveals a realistic target zone of $97.70-$98.73.

US oil biased to fall towards $87.22

Support is at $92.53, a break below which could open the way towards $90.50.

On the daily chart, a shallow wave iv may have completed around a support at $89.17. Oil is riding on a wave v which could travel into $96.69-$98.66 range.

Given that the wave iii had much extended, this wave v may be as long as the wave i, to complete around $100, which is also regarded as a psychological barrier.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.