Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

ISLAMABAD: The country’s 132 grid stations of Karachi Electric (KE), NTDC and Distribution Companies (Discos) have been declared ‘unsecure’ in the current security environment across the country, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

A list of 132 unsecure grid stations has been provided to Power Division, which subsequently shared it, and the concerns of relevant quarters with its organizations.

The sources said, Chairman Provincial Survey Team of respective provinces to carry out re-survey of these grid stations on regular basis.

Following major observations have been noticed with concern in most of the installations which need immediate attention owing to the prevailing security environment in the country: (i) overall security measures at most of the Grid Stations are found unsatisfactory as previous recommendations have not been implemented by most of the owners of key points which is a matter of serious concern; (ii) security arrangements with regards to security staff, as well as, security gadgets and tools are totally insufficient and ineffective;(iii) lady searchers for checking ladies seeking entry in the grid stations, particularly where residential colonies exist, have not been found;(iv) Vetting of the employees working in the Grid Stations has not been carried out; and (v) Residential colonies around subject installations adjacent to grid stations makes them vulnerable which merits boundary walls with iron fence as mentioned in Chapter VII para 1a of booklet “Security and Protection of Key Point- 2020” in order to secure the key points, effectively.

Power Division has been asked to instruct the owners of key points to implement and ensure remedial measures on observations made by the respective Chairman Provincial Survey Team, in order to ensure safety/ security of the significant vital installations in a befitting manner.

Of these 132 installations, four are related to KE, while others belong to Discos and NTDC. These installations are spread in Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Punjab, AJ&K and Islamabad.

