ANL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.61%)
AVN 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.44%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.91%)
GGGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
GGL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.56%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
TELE 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.87%)
TPL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.13%)
TPLP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.98%)
TREET 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.1%)
TRG 79.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-3.96%)
UNITY 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
WAVES 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,610 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,114 Decreased By -349.6 (-2%)
KSE100 45,276 Decreased By -87.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 22 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The country’s 132 grid stations of Karachi Electric (KE), NTDC and Distribution Companies (Discos) have been declared ‘unsecure’ in the current security environment across the country, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

A list of 132 unsecure grid stations has been provided to Power Division, which subsequently shared it, and the concerns of relevant quarters with its organizations.

The sources said, Chairman Provincial Survey Team of respective provinces to carry out re-survey of these grid stations on regular basis.

NTDC enhances capacity of grid stations

Following major observations have been noticed with concern in most of the installations which need immediate attention owing to the prevailing security environment in the country: (i) overall security measures at most of the Grid Stations are found unsatisfactory as previous recommendations have not been implemented by most of the owners of key points which is a matter of serious concern; (ii) security arrangements with regards to security staff, as well as, security gadgets and tools are totally insufficient and ineffective;(iii) lady searchers for checking ladies seeking entry in the grid stations, particularly where residential colonies exist, have not been found;(iv) Vetting of the employees working in the Grid Stations has not been carried out; and (v) Residential colonies around subject installations adjacent to grid stations makes them vulnerable which merits boundary walls with iron fence as mentioned in Chapter VII para 1a of booklet “Security and Protection of Key Point- 2020” in order to secure the key points, effectively.

Power Division has been asked to instruct the owners of key points to implement and ensure remedial measures on observations made by the respective Chairman Provincial Survey Team, in order to ensure safety/ security of the significant vital installations in a befitting manner.

Of these 132 installations, four are related to KE, while others belong to Discos and NTDC. These installations are spread in Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Punjab, AJ&K and Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Power Division NTDC Karachi Electric grid stations

Comments

Comments are closed.

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

FBR’s sectoral audit selection illegal: SHC

Highest bid of Rs99.99/share received: PC holds bidding of HEC ‘sans CCoP nod’

Read more stories