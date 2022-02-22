Zardari, Fazl discuss planned no-trust motion move

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the vote of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the political situation in the country.

Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Monday.

The two leaders discussed the modus operandi for bringing the no-trust motion to topple the ruling PTI, which is likely to be tabled by the joint opposition soon. However, the roadmap for the no-trust move is yet to be finalised despite all parties being on the same page.

It was the first meeting of the two leaders since PPP’s detachment from the PDM of opposition parties. The PPP was adamant about bringing in-house change rather than resigning from Parliament but with the changing situation, the PDM has also agreed to bring in-house change.

According to joint declaration issued by media team of Maulana, during the meeting, consultations were held on the political situation in the country. The meeting discussed the no-confidence motion.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the time has come to leave the rulers. He said that the people are fed up with inflation and unemployment. He said that the “selected” government has lost the trust of the people.

He said this time the opposition would move vote of no-confidence motion by taking all parties.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the eyes of the people are on the opposition. He said that the allies are also fed up with the government. He said that the opposition preparations are complete while we are also in touch with PTI government members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022