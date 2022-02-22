ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ramazan offers: Carrefour, Alkhidmat Foundation sign MoU

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, and Alkhidmat Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) here on Monday. During a special ceremony, the agreement sees the leading retailer and humanitarian NGO collaborate to support individuals & families in need during the holy month of Ramazan.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, and Engr Ahmed Hammad Rasheed, President of Alkhidmat Foundation.

Carrefour and Alkhidmat will be helping thousands of individuals and families in unfortunate circumstances during the holy month. Support will be lent to the entire Alkhidmat Foundation network across Pakistan.

Carrefour Pakistan will promote special Ramazan offers for Carrefour customers across 10 nationwide stores. In addition, it will be promoting its Ramazan Essentials Boxes which will be donated to thousands of Alkhidmat beneficiaries through Carrefour outlets.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail welcomed the partnership, “We feel humbled to be a part of a significant nationwide donation drive that will extend much needed relief to thousands of people during the month of giving.

“This is especially important given the tough circumstances that individuals and families are experiencing. Knowing this, we are aware that much is required to provide relief to the deserving communities of Pakistan. We are proud of being a part of this effort that helps secure the future of several families, celebrating Ramadan through giving back,” he stressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Carrefour Ramazan offers Alkhidmat Foundation

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ramazan offers: Carrefour, Alkhidmat Foundation sign MoU

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

PTI discusses anti-govt ‘smear’ campaign

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

Read more stories