5G services in Pakistan: TPLT given contract to develop web-based GIS

KARACHI: TPL Trakker Limited (TPLT) has been awarded a contract by the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) for development of a web-based geographical information system (GIS) for the planning and rollout of 5G services in Pakistan.

The solution will be developed utilizing TPL Maps location services platform which was launched in July 2020 and consists of over 6 million geo-coded points of interests (PoIs) and over 600,000km of digitized road network, making it Pakistan’s largest and only localized platform available commercially, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

“It will also open up an additional revenue line for the Company’s digital mapping business unit and is a further sign of market confidence in our commercial strategy to market maps,” the Company said.

