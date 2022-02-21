ANL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.79%)
ASC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
AVN 103.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
BOP 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.78%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
MLCF 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.1%)
TELE 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.89%)
TREET 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 83.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.28%)
UNITY 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.9%)
WAVES 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.77%)
BR30 17,521 Decreased By -277.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 45,389 Decreased By -287.3 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,693 Decreased By -111 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Rouble recovers from 1-week low to strengthen with Ukraine tensions in focus

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble clipped a one-week low on Monday before firming past 77 against the dollar as investors digested the weekend's developments over Ukraine, with renewed hopes that diplomatic efforts may yield results.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the French leader said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

At 0604 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 76.95, having touched 77.6950 in early trade, its weakest since Jan. 14. It had gained 0.1% to trade at 87.45 versus the euro, also recovering from a one-week low.

Russian rouble resumes recovery ahead of Putin-Xi meeting

Russia has repeatedly rejected Western assertions that it may be planning to invade neighbouring Ukraine, but its assets have been hammered by fears of a military conflict that would almost certainly trigger sweeping new Western sanctions against Moscow.

Biden's administration has prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring US financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $92.99 a barrel.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Russian rouble

