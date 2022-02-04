ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By 28.8 (0.61%)
BR30 18,506 Increased By 22.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 46,044 Increased By 180.9 (0.39%)
KSE30 18,034 Increased By 79.3 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble resumes recovery ahead of Putin-Xi meeting

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Friday and stocks climbed higher with an eye on geopolitical developments as President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping later in the day at the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 76.20, further moving away from a near 15-month low of 80.4125 it hit last week.

"The 76-77 range looks balanced for now and could remain in place for the dollar-rouble pair today," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble was flat at 87.30.

Russian rouble near 2-week high vs dollar, with focus on Ukraine

Putin and Xi are in focus as they may seek to deepen trade ties in energy and other areas at a time when Russia is at loggerheads with the West over Ukraine.

The threat of war between Russia and neighbouring Ukraine is the biggest risk for insurers offering coverage during the Olympics as an outbreak of hostilities could force team withdrawals or appearance cancellations, sources say.

Western leaders are continuing talks with Russia amid concerns that it is planning to invade Ukraine, something Russia has repeatedly denied.

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Russia for talks on Feb. 7, while German chancellor Olaf Sholz said this week he was planning to meet Putin in Moscow soon.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $91.33 a barrel, hovering near its highest since October 2014 and supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.8% to 1,443.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 3,495.0 points.

Vladimir Putin Russian rouble Beijing Winter Olympics

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble resumes recovery ahead of Putin-Xi meeting

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Surrender 100% forex: SBP introduces Re1 incentive for Exchange Companies

Karachi-based Truck It In raises another $13mn in early-stage funding

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

Read more stories