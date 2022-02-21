Futures spread surges 191bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 191bps to 12.53 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 11.7 percent to 52.32 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 59.27 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 21.3 percent during this week and stood at Rs 2.03 billion.

