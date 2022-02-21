ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PAJCCI VP meets Federal Ombudsman

Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and senior columnist from Peshawar, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi calls on Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi at his office.

During the meeting, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi congratulated Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi over assuming the charge of Federal Ombudsman, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

Ziaul-Haq Sarhadi expressed the hope that under the leadership of Ejaz Qurehsi the office of Federal Ombudsman will perform well and public complaints would be addressed on priority basis.

It merits a mention here that Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was a senior bureaucrat who also served as Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also made his name in literary field by authoring a number of books in different languages.

Zia also extended invitation to Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi of visiting his native city, Peshawar and meet with people from different walks of life including the business community.

Ejaz Qureshi held out assurance of soon visiting Peshawar and will have meeting with people to know about their problems and redressal measures. Later, VP PAJCCI, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi presented a bouquet to Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

